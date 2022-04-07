Washington and Oregon Leaders respond to Judge Jackson's confirmation

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following a 53 to 47 vote, the United States Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first first Black Woman on Supreme Court.
Jackson will take the seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer. She joined President Biden at the White House to watch the vote, hugging as it came in.
Oregon Senator, Ron Wyden tweeted his support for Judge Jackson saying, "Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is one of the most qualified nominees I’ve seen, and will be a critically important voice on the Supreme Court. This is a historic day for our country, and a significant step in the battle to defend Americans’ rights for years to come."
Other Senators showed their support as well.
Washington Senator Maria Cantwell says, "History is being made in the United States of America. We will have a new Justice on the highest court of the land that makes the bench look more like America."
She added, "All women and women of color should be so proud of this moment."
U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley says he was proud to vote yes on her nomination, "Congratulations, Justice Jackson!"
Washington Senator Patty Murray echoed her fellow Senators saying, "Today is truly a historic day. I am so proud to have voted to confirm her to the Supreme Court."
Jackson will solidify the Liberal wing of the 6-3 Conservative-dominated court.
Once she is sworn in, she will be the second youngest member of the court after Barrett, 50-years old. She'll be joining a court on which no one is yet 75. This is the first time it's happened in nearly 30 years.
