KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Court of Appeals has ruled unconstitutional a search of a bomb threat suspect's cellphone used to link a police officer to alleged prostitution.
Tri-City Herald reports the ruling could result in the reversal of convictions against former Pasco Police Sgt. Zachary J. Fairley. A jury in 2015 found Fairley guilty of obstruction and making false statements to police to cover up his contact with a woman. The appeals court ruled permission to search the phone was not granted.