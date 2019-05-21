WASHINGTON - Apple growers in Washington are celebrating the end to a large tariff on apples shipped to Mexico.
Washington accounts for 90 percent of the U.S apple exports. With Mexico being our top export market, a 20 percent Mexico imposed tariff hit the Washington apple industry hard.
Exports to Mexico have been down nearly 30 percent compared to the 2017-2018 season. The drop was partially due to a decrease in production because apples have a cyclical nature, but mainly because fewer apples were being exported to Mexico.
Toni Lynn Adams is a spokesperson with the Washington Apple Commission and has been following the effect of the tariffs. Lynn-Adams says the apple tariff was Mexico's retaliation of the U.S applying a tariff on aluminum and steel last June. This new agreement not only lifts the 20 percent tariff, but eliminates apples as a target market in the future.
"If further trade conflicts arise regarding steel and aluminum, retaliation is only going to be limited to those products," said Toni Lynn Adams, Communications Outreach Coordinator. "It's not going to effect products outside of the steel and aluminum industry."
Though the Mexico apple tariffs have been lifted, Washington's apple industry is still facing a 50 percent duty into China. There are ongoing threats of implementing a 25 percent duty into India too.