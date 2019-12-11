WENATCHEE, WA - The Washington Apple Commission is proposing a new Washington specialty license plate to celebrate Washington apples, the state’s leading agricultural commodity and support the Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF).

The revenue generated from sales of the specialty license plate will be donated to the tree fruit industry’s official charity, the Washington Apple Education Foundation, which provides financial assistance, professional employment preparedness training and mentorship to students with ties to the apple industry pursuing a higher education.

“We are excited to be the beneficiary of the new Washington Apples license plates," said Jennifer Witherbee, Executive Director of the Washington Apple Education Foundation. "Funds generated through this endeavor will help driven students from tree fruit communities attend college and successfully graduate with a career plan.”

Senator Brad Hawkins will be introducing the bill to legislation in January 2020 and is collaborating on advocacy for the approval of the specialty license plate.

“I’m a big supporter of Washington apples and believe this bill will bring awareness to the industry and help raise money for local scholarships," said Senator Hawkins. "The Washington Apple Commission and Washington Apple Education Foundation do great work, so I am excited to partner with them on what should certainly be a well-supported bill. I don’t expect controversy but competing with other bills and passing anything in a short session is a challenge.”

For a new specialty license plate to be considered, 3,500 signatures must be collected in support. Those interested in supporting Washington apples, may add their electronic signature on the petition page www.ipetitions.com/petition/washington-apples-license-plate.

“The recognition of the Washington apple industry through this specialty plate, combined with the sponsorship support to the Washington Apple Education Foundation, is a win-win for our apple growers and young aspiring students pursuing higher education," said Todd Fryhover, Washington Apple Commission President. "I can think of no worthier cause than to support purchasing a Washington apple license plate.”

The design will include the Washington apple logo that has represented the grower and packer community since 1982. It is a recognized symbol of the state’s history and world-renowned reputation for growing high-quality apples. The Washington Apple Commission was established in 1937 to serve the industry in promoting and advertising apples grown in the state. For 82 years, the Apple Commission has protected and promoted the logo.

The license plate will provide funding for a scholarship organization, but it also serves as visible sign of appreciation for apple producers in Washington state. For more information on the Washington Apple Commission, visit our website www.bestapples.com.