SEATTLE, WA (AP) - Washington’s attorney general is warning Amazon sellers who hike prices on virus-related products like hand sanitizer and face masks that he could sue them.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson ‘s office said Tuesday it sent letters to five Washington-based independent sellers who raised prices. Ferguson said one seller based in Spokane raised the price of an 8-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer from just over $3.50 in January to an average price of more than $25 - a more than 600 percent increase.