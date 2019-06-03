Washington becomes first state to allow human composting

YAKIMA, WA - You may have heard a lot about "human composting" and are wondering what it means.

A new legislation gives people in Washington State a different method of burying a loved one. This new method is called "natural organic reduction". It's a process that will turn a body into soil.

"It is a process that which human remains are placed into a vessel, that is also added things like straw and various other material, that vessel is heated and constantly turning," said Rob Goff, executive director at Washington State Funeral Directors Association.

Any who wants to do natural organic reduction will have to find a funeral home that offers this as an option. As of now Goff says it is pricey and will cost a funeral home around 6.7 million dollars.

"My guess is presently, there won't be many funeral homes offering natural organic reduction at the funeral homes. for the simple fact that the expensive of the process and equipment needed is not financially doable for most funeral homes," said Goff.

Goff says natural organic reduction was not created by those in the funeral industry. Most of them are wondering how they'll be able to partner with the company in charge of the process.

"We as funeral homes are still trying to figure out how this process is going to work to participate and partner with. So when we have families that choose this process we can help them get to the right location to have this process done," said Goff.

When this becomes available in May of 2020 you could be spending an average of 65 hundred dollars, which Goff says is actually a fair price.

"That rates right up there with the average expense of a traditional burial, certainly much higher than the average cost for cremation," said Goff.

This leaves one question unanswered, what can this soil be used for?

"At this time, to my knowledge, there is nothing legal that is telling us that you can use this soil for anything," said Goff.