OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington is now the 20th state to challenge Idaho's abortion "travel ban."
Attorney General Bob Ferguson's Office has filed legal arguments in District Court in Idaho challenging the law that makes it illegal for adults to help minors travel out of Idaho for an abortion.
“Washington is standing up for the Constitution and reproductive freedom to support this challenge to Idaho’s unconstitutional abortion travel ban," said Attorney General Ferguson.
The legal challenge from Washington asks the Judge to block the law. According to a press release from the AG's Office the legal challenge also alleges that the legislation endangers minors in Idaho and punishes nearby states, such as Washington and its medical providers, for providing access to legal abortion services.
Washington clinics saw a 75% increase in patients from Idaho from January 2022 to 2023 according to today's press release.
