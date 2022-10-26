EPA settlements

SEATTLE, Wash.-

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), region 10 has announced that settlements have been reached with 14 contractors in Washington for violations of federal lead-based paint violations.

The EPA is highlighting the cases as part of National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, which runs from October, 23-29.

According to an EPA press release, under the terms of the settlements, the offending companies agreed to pay civil penalties and to certify that they are complying with the Renovation, Repair and Painting Certification Requirements.

"The EPA's efforts are helping to raise community awareness and ensure companies comply with certification, training, and safety requirements to reduce lead-based paint health hazards," said Casey Sixkiller, EPA Region 10 Regional Administrator.

The 14 contractors that reached settlements over the past year with the EPA are:

Pella Inland NW

A1 Asbestos

Five Star Associates

Kustom US, Inc

Integrity Remodeling

Blue Sound Construction

Walther IHA

George Conkle, LLC

Asbestos Central, LLC

Kline Construction

Tk Hudson

M-Property Management

JVM Painting