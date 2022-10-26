SEATTLE, Wash.-
The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), region 10 has announced that settlements have been reached with 14 contractors in Washington for violations of federal lead-based paint violations.
The EPA is highlighting the cases as part of National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, which runs from October, 23-29.
According to an EPA press release, under the terms of the settlements, the offending companies agreed to pay civil penalties and to certify that they are complying with the Renovation, Repair and Painting Certification Requirements.
"The EPA's efforts are helping to raise community awareness and ensure companies comply with certification, training, and safety requirements to reduce lead-based paint health hazards," said Casey Sixkiller, EPA Region 10 Regional Administrator.
The 14 contractors that reached settlements over the past year with the EPA are:
Pella Inland NW
A1 Asbestos
Five Star Associates
Kustom US, Inc
Integrity Remodeling
Blue Sound Construction
Walther IHA
George Conkle, LLC
Asbestos Central, LLC
Kline Construction
Tk Hudson
M-Property Management
JVM Painting
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.