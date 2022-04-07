Washington Department of Health disciplinary actions for March

YAKIMA, Wash. —
The Washington state Department of Health released information regarding disciplinary actions in the state during March. There were no updates for Benton and Franklin counties.
There were two updates for Yakima County.
The Home Care Aide Program charged a certified aide with unprofessional conduct. Michelle Diane Reyes is accused of taking a patient’s hydrocodone medication several times.
The Secretary of Health ended the trainee license probation of Michele Renee Smith.
