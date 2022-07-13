Washington Department of Health disciplines state healthcare providers

OLYMPIA, Wash. -
The Washington State Department of Health is giving disciplinary actions to health care providers in our state.
In Benton County, the Board of Physical Therapy charged physical therapist Amy Lynn Lewis, formerly known as Amy Lynn Stone, with unprofessional conduct. Lewis allegedly failed to take a mandatory drug test.
In Chelan County, the Board of Optometry agreed to reactivate, with conditions, the optometrist Lisa Lachelle Robinson. Robinson agreed to the conditions and is placed on probation for three years while she must work with a mentor, obtain or continue counseling, among other things.
In 2018, the State of Idaho Board of Optometry placed her credential on supervised probation for a minimum of five years, but Robinson did not disclose that on her application for her Washington license.
In Franklin County, the secretary of health granted with conditions a certified behavior technician license to Kathleen Marie McIntosh.
Between 2011 and 2020, McIntosh was convicted of several felonies and gross misdemeanors, including forgery, driving under the influence and theft.
She agreed to contact a substance use monitoring program for evaluation, but if she doesn't need to enroll, her credential will be placed on probation for at least two years.
In Spokane County, the Substance Use Disorder Program charged substance use disorder professional Fleet Montgomery Daly with unprofessional conduct.
Daly allegedly admitted to using cocaine, a controlled substance and allegedly grabbed his girlfriend's neck, kicked and slapped her resulting in physical injuries.
Daly was arrested for assault in October 2021.
In Walla Walla County, the Social Worker and Nursing Assistant Programs charged independent clinical social worker and certified nursing assistant Rhaejon Monique Ongers with unprofessional conduct.
Ongers allegedly attended a work meeting with blood shot eyes, slurred speech and erratic movements and a test allegedly showed he had a high alcohol blood level.
