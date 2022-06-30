Washington department of health recorded almost 2 million COVID-19 cases thus far

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) reported a total of 1,659,152 confirmed cases as of June 28th. There have been 13,129 COVID-19 deaths in Washington.
As of June 13th, almost 80 percent of Washingtonians 5 years and older are fully vaccinated.
DOH leaders spoke about their COVID-19 response yesterday, watch it here. From researched data, leaders said unvaccinated individuals, regardless of age, are more likely to get infected, be hospitalized and die from COVID-19.
DOH research reported people ages 18 to 34 are most likely to get reinfected. It said people ages 65 and up are most likely to be hospitalized if reinfected.
DOH said they can help people manage stress and anxiety they may be experiencing because of COVID-19. Call Washington Listens' support line at 1-833-681-0211. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
