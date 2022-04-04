OLYMPIA, Wash. —
The week of April 4 marks National Public Health Week, with this year’s theme “Public Health is Where You Are.”
The DOH will focus on different issues each day this week in order to promote health and wellness. Themes include accessibility, climate change, systemic racism and the strain from COVID-19 on health workers.
Virtual events will be open to the public throughout the week. Space is limited, but you can RSVP.
“It has become apparent now more than ever how vital public health is for our community and our world,” said Washington Secretary of Public Health, Umair Shah, MD, MPH. “It is a privilege to recognize the incredible service of Washington’s public health workforce. They work tirelessly to protect their communities now and always.”
The DOH will also spend the week celebrating the work done through local health partners.
