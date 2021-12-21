Washington - Omicron is making up over 70% of the COVID-19 cases in the United States. The Washington Department Of Health wants us to make sure we are doing everything we can to stop the spread in Washington. As of this morning, there are about 400 cases of Omicron in Washington, with 350 cases stemming from a series of wrestling tournaments on December 4th.
Now that we have entered flu season, health officials want us to make sure we are doing our part to keep our community safe. As we enter this difficult season, we want to keep our healthcare system in mind and make sure we are doing everything we can to avoid a hospital visit. This means getting vaccinated and following safety protocols.
"Our healthcare system is absolutely stretched and strained right now, many of our providers are being pushed in ways that they have never been pushed in their entirety of their careers" said Dr. Umair A. Shah, Washington Secretary Of Health.
As of December 18th, 11.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine was distributed to over 5.5 million people in Washington State.