OLYMPIA, WA - Washington State's Department of Revenue will be closing their offices one day a week.
The Department of Revenue announced Friday, June 26, that they will be closed on the following dates: July 2, 10, 17, and 24, 2020 in addition to the July 3 Independence Day closure.
The announcement is per Gov. Jay Inslee's Directive 20-08 regarding statewide furloughs and general wage increases.
The Department of Revenue’s online services will continue to be available at dor.wa.gov.
