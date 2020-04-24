TACOMA,WA- The Washington State Veterans Homes partnered with Federal VA to test all residents across all four State Veterans facilities for COVID-19. As testing occurred one resident in the Washington Soldiers Home in Tacoma tested positive and the facility is continuing to prevent future spreading of COVID-19.

Washington State VA health officials said the resident was asymptomatic and has been isolated in their room.

The facility stated they have put out extra cleaning protocol for all buildings related to the Tacoma area VA Homes.

The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs has reassured the families that they are working with the Tacoma Pierce County Health Department and following guidance from CDC, CMS and our State Department of Health to ensure we are taking every possible precaution.

“We are taking every possible precaution and will continue proactive measures to keep the virus from spreading in the Home. Our veterans and their family members are in extremely capable hands," said Lourdes E. “Alfie” Alvarado-Ramos director of the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Soldiers Home staff and residents will continue to be monitored and screened before entering or leaving the facility. They will be asked if they have a temperature, cough or trouble breathing.

Results are pending for the remaining ninety Soldiers Home residents and will be shared on our website at www.dva.wa.gov/covid.