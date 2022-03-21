WASHINGTON, D.C. —
The Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced extended deferment for COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) payment, bringing the total to 30 deferment months.
Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and Representative Derek Kilmer (D-Wash. 06) led delegation on the matter, urging the SBA to extend deferrals while Washington distillers and restaurants continue to bounce back from COVID-19 economic losses.
“COVID-19 cases are going down, but distillers and restaurants are still making up for months of lost revenue,” said Cantwell. “For many Washington state distillers and restaurants, these loans were their last chance to keep their doors open. The Small Business Administration's decision to extend Economic Injury Disaster Loan payments gives nearly 70,000 businesses in Washington state much-needed stability in what we all hope is the final phase of the pandemic.”
Over the course of the pandemic, SBA has granted 69,146 EIDL loans to Washington businesses. The total amount loaned was $6,587,606,864. According to the press release from Cantwell’s office, Washington distilleries are still reporting decreased revenue and increased expenses.
“On behalf of the Washington State Distillers’ Guild, I’d like to say thank you to the SBA for extending the deferment period for EIDL loans an additional 6 months,” said President of the Washington Distillers’ Guild and Founder/CEO of Brovo Spirits, Mhairi Voelsgen. “This time will provide breathing space to many WA family owned, Main Street businesses as we rebuild after a two year pandemic. This is a really powerful example of the difference an engaged legislator can make- helping to safeguard small business jobs and allow WA distilleries, many of whom are mom and pop businesses, to regain their footing.”
