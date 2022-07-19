OLYMPIA, Wash. -
The U.S. departments of Agriculture, Homeland Security and the Interior, along with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), announced the 11 federal and 36 non-federal commission members on July 7. More than 500 applications were submitted for the positions.
Eli King, energy emergency management director for the Washington State Department of Commerce, was appointed to the national Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission earlier this month.
The newly created Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission will play a key role in recommending how federal agencies can better prevent, manage and suppress wildland fires. It was established as part of President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in December 2021.
The commission brings together members from federal agencies, Tribes, state and local municipalities, and private entities from across the nation.
“We know commission members from Washington will contribute valuable energy resilience and fire management recommendations to the final report,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “Eli King consistently partners with communities, agencies and private organizations throughout the Pacific Northwest to plan for and manage energy emergencies, including wildfires. Her expertise will be a valuable asset to the commission.”
Wildfires cause significant damage and are an origin of environmental disparities, as detailed in Washington’s 2021 State Energy Strategy.
“Every year, fire seasons last longer, cause more damage to infrastructure and homes, and strain the already limited firefighting resources throughout the West,” King said. “We must invest in energy resilience planning and collaborating across regions to manage and mitigate these impacts.”
