After a tumultuous rise in home prices during the COVID-19 pandemic, today’s housing market has finally started showing signs of cooling off—but becoming a homeowner remains largely out of reach for many Americans. Home prices are still roughly 33% more expensive than they were pre-pandemic, and a reduction in residential construction spending over the last few months is poised to make housing inventory even more limited. Some states and cities are able to do more with less, however, constructing more affordable housing units compared to others. Researchers ranked metros and states by the average construction value per new housing unit authorized in 2022.