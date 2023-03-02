OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Washington state is expected to need 1.1 million new homes in the next 20 years to keep pace with expected population growth trends in the state.
According to the housing needs projection released by the Washington Department of Commerce 50,000 new housing units will be needed annually over the next two decades.
“Every community in the state is experiencing housing pressures and needs to plan for enough housing so that everyone can live inside," said Ted Kelleher, Housing Policy Director.
The housing need projections were calculated using census data, household size and income data, as well as the best available homeless data and household risk factors according to the Dept. of Commerce.
An update to the Growth Management Act of 2021 which required the fastest growing counties and cities to plan for a certain number of housing units based on projected population growth now requires communities to focus on affordable housing as well.
According to a press release from the Department of Commerce more than half of the 1.1 million homes needed should be affordable for residents at the lowest income level.
“Planning for housing in the next 20 years will require an inclusive and equity-driven approach if we are to meet the housing needs for all the residents at all income levels," said Dave Andersen, managing director of the Growth Management Services unit.
