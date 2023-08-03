OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington farmers will soon be eligible to be reimbursed for compost expenses under a new Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) program.
The state Legislature established the reimbursement program as part of the revised code of Washington this year and the WSDA is working to put the infrastructure for the program in place.
The Compost Reimbursement Program will distribute approximately $1 million to farmers each year to encourage on-farm compost use according to the WSDA.
All commercial farmers in Washington are eligible for the new program. Participants must agree to conduct soil sampling before and for several years following the compost application according to the WSDA. Additionally, the compost must be purchased from a business with a solid waste handling permit.
Compost producers must apply and be approved for the program. Program participants must sign a grant agreement contract and conduct pre-application soil sampling.
After expenses are incurred, applicants will submit a reimbursement application for their total expenses. The expenses will then be calculated and the applicant is reimbursed for 50 percent of their expenses, not to exceed $10,000 total per business according to the WSDA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.