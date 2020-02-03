PORT ANGELES, WA (AP) — Lt. Reece Chambers of East Jefferson Fire Rescue has a lot of heart.

He’s now on his second one.

Chambers, 42, is believed to be the first firefighter in Washington state to return to front-line duty after receiving a heart transplant. He went back on Jan. 2.

“New heart, new start,” Chambers said Friday while working at the Chimacum fire station. “I get a new start at life.”

Chambers received the heart of Kevin Irby, 42, in 2018, after he was diagnosed first with cardiomyopathy — an enlarged heart — and six months later with heart failure.

Since then, Chambers has established a relationship with the Irby family, who live in Washington and California — Kevin’s parents, three older sisters and two sons — and is immensely grateful for Kevin’s heart.

“It’s a hard thing to walk through,” Chambers said. “All the things he gave me he lost. There’s so much joy in our relationship and there’s so much sad.

“I cherish that relationship, it’s really wonderful.”

Before receiving the heart, Chambers worked as much as his body would let him, until even light duty managing paperwork was too much.

“I pushed it as far as I could,” Chambers said. “It amazed me … I was doing what I’m supposed to do.

“My body didn’t even know what it was like to be healthy.”

Chambers had the surgery at the University of Washington Medical Center.

Chief Jim Walkowski of East Jefferson Fire Rescue (EFJR) said Chamber’s heart ailment was caused by exposure to certain materials while fighting house fires.

He explained that protective gear doesn’t protect firefighters from all hazardous materials, since some of their skin is exposed. He said that firefighters have high cancer rates because of that exposure.

Chambers said that every time he had symptoms that prompted a hospital visit, it was within two weeks of fighting a structure fire.

L&I paid for his medical expenses and walked him through the process of getting back to work, Janson said.

“That was a burden Reece didn’t need,” said Labor & Industry (L&I) vocational counselor John Janson. “Reece is such a positive guy.

“I’ve never met anyone like that. He had a goal and he was set on it.”

Chambers never faltered on his goal of coming back to service, Walkowsi said.

When Janson pointed out other options, Chambers would say, “I’m coming back to work,” Walkowski said.

After the end of a shift, Chambers went to the hospital with a complaint. This time they kept him and he had a heart transplant.