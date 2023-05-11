OLYMPIA, Wash.- The 2022-23 flue season was the deadliest in five years in Washington.
262 people in Washington died from the flu this season, including five children according to the Washington Department of Health, a tenfold increase from the 2021-22 flu season.
“While respiratory illness precautions such as masking and social distancing helped keep the number of flu cases low during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s especially important now that most of us are around other people again to get a flu vaccine every year,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health.
According to the Department of Health flu activity rose at the end of October and peaked by the end of November, with only minimal flu activity reported by the end of April.
