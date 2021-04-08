Washington Fraternal Order of Police support WSP's investigation of Benton County Sheriff

KENNEWICK, WA — The Washington Fraternal Order of Police President Marco Monteblanco issued the following statement regarding a new criminal investigation into witness tampering by Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.
“The Washington State Fraternal Order of Police applauds the Washington State Patrol for renewing its criminal investigation into the actions of Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher. The people of Benton County and the Benton County Sheriff’s Guild all benefit from a thorough investigation of this incident and the actions of the county’s top law enforcement official,” said WAFOP President Marco Monteblanco.
“Integrity is a vital part of who we are in our role as peace officers. It is critical that this investigation move forward and that all of the facts in this case come to light. Only through a fair and open process can we accomplish our shared goals of public safety and maintain the trust of the communities we serve.”