Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In Washington, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense freezing fog will be mostly be in the higher elevations in the advisory area such as the Horse Heaven Hills, and the higher terrain surrounding the Yakima Valley, in the Lower Columbia Basin and the foothills of the Blue Mountains. However, some lower elevation locations may also have dense freezing fog. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&