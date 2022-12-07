OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs has certified the results of the November 8, General Election.
"The 2022 General Election owes its success to not only the voters, but county election officials and workers statewide who once again administered a secure and reliable election for all Washingtonians," Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said after certifying the results.
According to the Secretary of State's Office:
Nearly 64% of Washington's electorate cast a ballot.
4.8 million voters were eligible to participate in the General Election, the highest number of registered voters for any Washington midterm ever.
