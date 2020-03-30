YAKIMA, WA - The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said it expects eight field hospitals to be set up around the state to help local hospitals handle the growing number of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

DOH spokesperson Danielle Koenig said they expect two, 150-bed hospitals and six, 40-bed hospitals from the Department of Defense.

The locations of all the field hospitals could not be confirmed. However, Koenig said, “one will go into CenturyLink and another in Yakima.”

The Office of Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan confirmed Friday that CenturyLink Field Event Center would be the site for one field hospital. The Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup was also being considered.

Military officials hope the 148-bed field hospital at CenturyLink Field Event Center will free up beds at area hospitals, but they are not planning to treat coronavirus patients at the event center. The field hospital will be for non-coronavirus patients who need medical treatment, such as car crash victims or people who break a bone. Crews began construction on the field hospital Sunday.

"We need additional hospital beds, additional ICU beds, and additional ventilators across the state of Washington. We know, unfortunately, that this epidemic is going to the furthest corners of the state of Washington," Gov. Jay Inslee said during a press conference Saturday.

Koenig said the state offers quarantine facilities at Maple Lanes, which is a Department of Corrections property in Thurston County. The quarantine site in Shoreline has been disassembled.