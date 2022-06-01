Washington Governor Jay Inslee to visit Hanford, LIGO and Ecology

HANFORD, Wash. -
Governor Jay Inslee will be taking a tour of the Hanford facility on Thursday, June 2.
Gov. Inslee will be joined by Washington State Department of Ecology Director Laura Watson and Ecology Nuclear Waste Program Manager David Bowen.
The Governor's visit will begin with a private meeting with Tribal representatives, Hanford stakeholders and community leaders.
Governor Inslee will speak to the media after the private meeting before the Hanford tour.
The state of Washington, along with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, oversee the U.S. Department of Energy’s cleanup of the Hanford Site, which created more than two-thirds of the nation’s plutonium stockpile and left behind the most contaminated nuclear site in America.
While visiting Richland, Inslee will also participate in the grand opening event of the LIGO Exploration Center.
