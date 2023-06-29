OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington's total population grew to 7,951,150 in 2023, according to annual estimates prepared by the Office of Financial Management.
The state saw an estimated 86,750 additional residents this year. This figure did not reach the average annual increase of 98,200 from 2010-2020.
King County has remained as the main driver to Washington's population growth and added 30,1000 people this year. This also falls short of an average of 33,800 people per year from the last decade.
Migration is the main contributor to the state's population growth.
Housing growth is another significant driver behind Washington's population growth this year. The state added 46,300 housing units in the last year, and 63% were multi-family units. King County is responsible for 40% of the state's housing growth over the last year.
Like previous years, more than 71% of state population growth was from the five largest counties: King, Clark, Pierce, Snohomish and Spokane.
The population for Washington's incorporated cities and towns is estimated at 5,222,265, a 1.3% increase from the previous year.
More information on state population estimates can be found online.
