YAKIMA, WA - Open carry and conceal carry, what's the difference?
If someone has their pistol clearly displayed on them, that is open carry; if someone covers their pistol, even slightly with a jacket that is concealed carry.
"You can carry in most places in the state, there are some exceptions like schools and federal buildings, courts, bars and things like that but for the vast majority of businesses in the state of Washington, you are legally allowed to carry unless stated otherwise" said Jake Schutz, Operations Manager at the Range LLC.
You must have a concealed pistol license to conceal carry but in Washington, you can open carry with no CPL license.
"So the provision is technically for hunters and fisherman and stuff when they're out in the wilderness to have a loaded firearm but it is still legal to carry a loaded firearm in open carry in most placed in Washington," said Schutz.
But, just because someone is openly carrying a pistol, does not mean they have the right to use it at any time.
"The only time you're justified in using a firearm in self-defense is in, you know, relationship in saving your life or someone else or preventing yourself or someone else from serious bodily injury," said Schultz.
If someone is looking to purchase a handgun, there is a multiple layer background check in place with a mental health screening through the Department of Social Health Services through the state of Washington, the entire process could take up to 3 weeks.
When purchasing a firearm, it is not required to have proper training but places like The Range highly encourage their customers to have training lessons.
To find out more about Washington Firearm Laws click HERE.