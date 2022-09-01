WASHINGTON STATE — A study conducted by the Lung Institute ranked all 50 states by best lung health based on data from the last five years. Washington state ranked fifth best lung health in America, after Virginia, Colorado, Tennessee and Delaware.
The study analyzed smoking and pollution rates from the past five years, looking at the rate of change. In this time, Washington reported a 3% decrease in smoking rates and a -4.6 decline in pollution levels. Pollution levels across the country were measured in PM2.5, or the average daily density of fine particulate matter in micrograms per cubic meter.
Conversely, Oregon ranked 48th best lung health in America, followed only by Oklahoma and Texas.
The Lung Institute also ranked counties within each state, using the same criteria. Chelan County had the best lung health in the state, while Asotin County had the worst. The percentage of smokers was consistent in Chelan from 2016 to 2021, showing a 0% change, but the pollution levels fell 6.1. Astotin County saw a 4% increase in smokers, with pollution levels falling 2.8.
Kittitas County ranked fourth with a 1% decrease in smokers and a 4.9 decrease in pollution levels. Benton County sits at 23, reporting 14% of smokers in 2016 and 2021, with no rate of change, but pollution fell 1.1.
Yakima County ranked directly below Benton, with a 1% decrease in smokers and a 0.3 decrease in pollution levels. Franklin County ranked two below, at 26. The smoker percentage was consistent, but pollution fell 1.4.
Created by Lung Institute • View larger version
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.