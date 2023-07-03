OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington's Lottery currently has 24 large prizes valued at more than $1.1 million that are about to expire.
The 24 unclaimed prized are each valued at $10,000 or more. Washington Lottery is asking everyone to double check any Lottery ticket they may have.
Winning players have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize. If you purchased a scratch ticket you have 180 days from date of purchase to claim any prize money.
Two prizes are set to expire very soon.
First a $755,000 HIT 5 prize was purchases in Auburn. Second, a $10,000 Match 4 purchased in Tacoma. Both tickets set to expire in July.
For a full list of unclaimed prizes including a $120,000 HIT 5 prize purchased in Grand View can be found online.
According to Washington Lottery unclaimed prizes are put into a reserve account each June. This reserve account is transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA) which supports education programs in Washington State.
