Washington Health Benefit Exchange helps WA citizens save

OLYMPIA, WA. — The Washington Health Benefit Exchange (WHBE) has reported over 230,000 customers signed up for coverage for 2022. This is a 7% increase, or around 30,000 new customers. The final open enrollment deadline to sign up online is Jan. 15.
Signing up for Washington Healthplanfinder gives you access to health insurance coverage information and enrollment, tax credits, public programs and reduced cost sharing. Navigate coverage options online, in the app, over the phone or in-person.
WHBE is conducting an “Adventure Tour'' during the open enrollment, answering questions and making connections in their adventure bus. The tour ends in Tri-Cities, Jan. 9 at the Columbia Center Mall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Under the American Rescue Plan Act, over 70% of their new customers qualify for increased federal savings, only through the Washington Healthplanfinder. Qualifying customers receive an average of $440 monthly premium savings, with monthly coverage costing less than $120. Renewing customers should update their information in case they qualify for any additional savings, as they need to have a plan selected by Jan. 15.