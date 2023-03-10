Washington House considers bill to provide mothers with substance use disorders extra support

WASHINGTON STATE — The Washington State Senate unanimously approved a bill aimed at improving maternal mortality rates, following Washington state research efforts that revealed most pregnancy-related deaths in the state were preventable. Data from the Washington State Department of Health’s 2023 Maternal Mortality Review Report suggests that about 80% of pregnancy-related deaths were preventable, with behavioral health conditions listed as a leading cause.

The state Maternal Mortality Review Panel reviews all deaths in the state that happen during or within a year of pregnancy. It determines which deaths were pregnancy-related and to what degree. When the panel considers a pregnancy-related death to be preventable, it means there was some chance the death would not have happened if one contributing clinical or social factor had been different.

One of the contributing factors was substance use disorders. Senate Bill 5580, originally introduced by State Senator Ron Muzzall (R), aims to improve maternal health outcomes through increased post-delivery care for women experiencing substance use disorders.

If passed, SB 5580 would create a new post-delivery transitional care program for people with substance use disorders by January 2025. Through the program, people with a substance use disorder during delivery will be allowed five extra days in the hospital, with access to integrated services. They’ll also receive access to social work support, time to meet with professionals to help with the early bonding process and other related services as needed.

The legislation would also update screening tools to consider risk factors and social determinants that impact birth outcomes, as culturally relevant. It also requires the new transitional care program to implement evaluation efforts, so more pregnancy-related deaths can be prevented.

“Motherhood is a beautiful thing but sometimes the support they need isn’t there and the costs associated with childbirth make a challenging life event even more so,” said State Senator Muzzall. “For low-income women and women struggling with addiction who choose life, I want the state to be there with services, support and compassion.”

SB 5580 was first introduced January 26 on the Senate floor; it was referred to the Senate Committee on Health and Long Term Care. A substitute version of the bill was then referred to the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, who released a second substitute version. Following approval from these committees, the legislation was read again on March 8. One change was made on the Senate floor before SB 5580 was unanimously passed.

“Giving birth is life changing, and if there is a chance these mothers can get clean, we should utilize the hospital care to treat them and help break that addiction for their new baby," said Muzzall. "We also need [the Health Care Authority] to look at outcomes for these newborns and their moms.”

The Senate approval sends the legislation to the Washington State House of Representatives for consideration. It was read for the first time on the House floor March 10 and referred to the Health Care and Wellness Committee.