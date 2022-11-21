OLYMPIA, Wash. – Rep. Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma) was elected for a third time by the House Democrats caucus to serve as Speaker of the House for Washington state.
“The people of Washington have again chosen Democrats to lead in our state Legislature, and our caucus is ready to get to work on their behalf,” Jinkins said. “...More than ever, our caucus is reflective of the many diverse communities that make up this great state, and that ultimately makes the work we do better.”
Democrats retained their majority in the House following the results of the 2022 general election and welcomed 12 new caucus members.
The caucus also elected Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon (D-West Seattle) to serve as House Majority Leader.
“I’m honored to have earned the trust of my colleagues to serve as their Majority Leader, and I’m excited to get to work on our agenda to make life better for all Washingtonians,” Fitzgibbon said.
Rep. Fitzgibbon replaces former Rep. Pat Sullivan who served as Majority leader from 2010 until his resignation from the Legislature in October 2022.
