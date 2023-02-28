OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State House of Representatives unanimously passed House Bill 1037 on February 27, clarifying a legal right to bury family members on privately-owned property, specifically designating a family burial ground. The bill was first introduced by Representative Jim Walsh (R-Wash.) on January 9 and referred to the House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee, who then released a substituted version of the legislation.
Through HB 1037, Washington residents would be able to designate an area of privately-owned land as a family burial ground, as long as all property owners are individuals in agreement. Property owners would be required to report every burial to the county auditor within 30 days. The owner(s) cannot charge for plots in the family burial ground or any associated services, and if the property is ever sold, owners would have to disclose the family burial ground to buyers.
“This bill means a lot to the people of my district and I think people all around the state,” said Rep. Walsh on the House floor. “One of the great traditions of living in the Midwest is the ability to bury your family, and when the time comes yourself, on private land that you own or your family owns. This was a practice in commonplace in the early years of the state. In recent years it had become less clear in the law whether it was legal at all.”
HB 1037 would clarify this legal right, however, cities and counties are still given authority to place regulations on family burial grounds. It would also update other state codes to reflect this change.
The House Civil Rights and Judiciary Rights Committee included two amendments prior to HB 1037’s third reading on the House floor; both were adopted. The first requires that family burial grounds are reported to the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation. The second addresses an accident in the original legislation that left properties with family burial grounds tax exempt, which was never the purpose of the bill, leading to the correction.
“It’s a tradition in many cultures in this country to bury family members on your own land,” said Representative Drew Hansen (D-Wash.). “Well as it turns out, that is not something that is subject to a lot of attention in ways it probably should be, like disclosure to a buyer, like making sure that people aren’t buried too close to streambeds or watersheds, and that’s what this bill does. It sets up sort of a structure to make sure that when people are doing this practice, which is honored in a number of different cultures, it’s done in a way that’s responsible, that people know about it, in a way that protects the environment.”
The legislation will now be considered in the State Senate. If passed, it would land on Governor Jay Inslee’s desk.
