OLYMPIA, Wash. – A bill to address sexual misconduct in universities and other professional organizations passed the Washington State House of Representatives on March 8.
House Bill 1522, which passed with a 97-0 vote, would require potential employees of universities to sign a statement disclosing whether the applicant is the subject of any proven findings of sexual misconduct by any past employer. The bill would also allow the applicant’s former employee to release any information regarding substantiated sexual misconduct findings to the university to which the applicant is applying.
“Victims see their abusers walk free while they are left to process that trauma for the rest of their life. This is not how it should be,” said the bill’s sponsor, Representative Gerry Pollet (D-North Seattle).
In 2019, the Association of American Universities surveyed 33 prominent research universities and found that 9.8% of undergraduate students and 42.2% of graduate students of any gender experienced a form of sexual assault or harassment by a faculty or instructor.
House Bill 1522 would build on existing 2020 legislation that required the disclosure of sexual misconduct by the applicant. If passed, HB 1522 would prohibit a university from hiring an applicant who doesn’t sign a statement regarding sexual misconduct investigations, or any applicant found to have committed sexual misconduct.
The bill now heads to the Senate for further consideration.
