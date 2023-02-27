OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State House of Representatives unanimously passed a new bill, introduced by Representative Mia Gregerson (D-Wash.), in order to make up for the loss in SNAP funding that could leave many households susceptible to food insecurity. She expects an upcoming “hunger cliff” following SNAP’s February 28 expiration date and is proposing an additional $28 million in food assistance through July, when the next state budget will pass, according to the press release from the Washington State Democrats.

House Bill 1784 was first introduced February 7 and referred to the Appropriations Committee. One substitute version was then considered by the Rules Committee before the legislation was considered in the House for the last time on February 27. HB 1784 will now move to the State Senate to be considered before it lands on Governor Jay Inslee’s (D-Wash.) desk.

“I introduced this bill with 25 co-sponsors, my fellow food fighters, to address hunger relief in our state,” said Gregerson. “Why is this necessary now? Starting in March our state faces a hunger cliff because emergency SNAP allotments will be ending. These emergency allotments were granted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but many people—seniors and disabled people on fixed incomes, as well as low-income families—rely on this extra money to get by. With food prices now 13 percent higher now than they were this time a year ago, it was critical to move on this before the start of the next biennium.”

The bill is also sponsored by Representatives Timm Ormsby (D), Davina Duerr (D), Emily Alvarado (D), Liz Berry (D), Cindy Ryu (D), Steve Bergquist (D), Strom Peterson (D), April Berg (D), Mike Chapman (D), Sharlett Mena (D), Debra Lekanoff (D), Tana Senn (D), My-Linh Thai (D), Mari Leavitt (D), Tomiko Santos (D), Lisa Callan (D), Nicole Macri (D), Mary Fosse (D), Marcus Riccelli (D), Beth Doglio (D), Shelley Kloba (D), Joe Timmons (D), Alex Ramel (D), Jessica Bateman (D) and Gerry Pollet (D).

“The legislature recognizes that food insecurity has many negative impacts on health and well-being…” says HB 1784. “...The legislature finds that even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, one in 10 Washington households were food insecure. Food insecurity rates rose when the pandemic began and have remained high, especially for those with very low incomes, Black and Hispanic households, families with children, young adults, and military veterans.”

The bill suggests that inflation’s impact on food and gas has not only affected consumers and businesses, but also the emergency food system and low-income communities. The worst impacts of this were avoided through federal SNAP funding, according to the legislation. Its end will leave Washington with $93 million less in food assistance each month, prompting the proposal.

“The legislature intends to provide support to people who are most impacted by the loss of basic food, from young children to seniors,” says HB 1784. “This includes providing funding to support food banks to provide emergency food supplies to families, increases in the fruit and vegetable incentive program that helps families stretch their basic food dollars further, and senior nutrition programs that provide meals to people who might otherwise go hungry.”

The proposed funding for HB 1784 consists of $20 million from the state’s Department of Agriculture general fund for the year, to go toward grant funding for hunger relief organizations. Another $2 million would come from the Department of Health’s general fund, specifically for the fruit and vegetable incentives program. Lastly, the Department of Social and Health Services would allocate $6 million toward senior nutrition services and outreach activities for targeted populations.