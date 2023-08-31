OLYMPIA, Wash.-Law enforcement agencies from Montana, Idaho and Washington are joining forces on a campaign to prevent impaired driving this Labor Day weekend.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Labor Day weekend has emerged as the deadliest holiday weekend on our nation’s roadways since 2012.

"Our dedicated law enforcement personnel, working in collaboration with the Montana Highway Patrol and the Washington State Patrol, will work tirelessly to ensure the safety of all travelers," said Colonel Kedrick Wills of the Idaho State Police.

The Montana Highway Patrol, Idaho State Police and Washington State Patrol will cover the Interstate-90 corridor in the three states to prevent impaired driving and ensure that Holiday travelers get to their destinations safely.

According to a press release announcing the partnership Troopers are trained to observe driver conduct and identify impairment caused by alcohol and other substances.

“There are absolutely no excuses for anyone to get behind the wheel impaired,” said WSP Chief John R. Batiste.