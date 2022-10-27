Wedding

Courtesy of Jeremy Wong Weddings via Unsplash

NEW YORK, NY.-

The online diamond marketplace Rare Carat has released a study on states where the wedding industry is currently booming.

The wedding industry study was based on Bureau of Labor Statistics on pay and employment for key wedding industries, including event planners, jewelers, florists, photographer, and bakers.

According to Rare Carat many weddings were postponed during the COVID pandemic and couples are now setting the date for their weddings. It is estimated that 2.5 million weddings will take place by the end of 2022. Americans will reportedly spend $68.7 billion on weddings this year.

Rare Carat's study found that the top 10 states for the wedding industry in 2022 are:

New York

Washington

Rhode Island

Massachusetts

Hawaii

Connecticut

California

Colorado

Vermont

New Jersey