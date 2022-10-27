NEW YORK, NY.-
The online diamond marketplace Rare Carat has released a study on states where the wedding industry is currently booming.
The wedding industry study was based on Bureau of Labor Statistics on pay and employment for key wedding industries, including event planners, jewelers, florists, photographer, and bakers.
According to Rare Carat many weddings were postponed during the COVID pandemic and couples are now setting the date for their weddings. It is estimated that 2.5 million weddings will take place by the end of 2022. Americans will reportedly spend $68.7 billion on weddings this year.
Rare Carat's study found that the top 10 states for the wedding industry in 2022 are:
New York
Washington
Rhode Island
Massachusetts
Hawaii
Connecticut
California
Colorado
Vermont
New Jersey
