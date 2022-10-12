WASHINGTON, D.C.-
With the general election coming up on November, 8, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022's most and least politically engaged states.
WalletHub compared all 50 states across 10 indicators of political engagement for its report, from the percentage of the population that is registered to vote to the amount of political contributions per adult.
Read the full report and see where your state ranks in political engagement here.
Here are the top 5 most and least politically engaged states.
5 most politically engaged states:
Maryland
New Jersey
Virginia
Washington
Oregon
5 least politically engaged states:
Nebraska
South Dakota
Alabama
West Virginia
Arkansas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.