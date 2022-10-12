Voting

WASHINGTON, D.C.-

With the general election coming up on November, 8, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022's most and least politically engaged states.

WalletHub compared all 50 states across 10 indicators of political engagement for its report, from the percentage of the population that is registered to vote to the amount of political contributions per adult.

Here are the top 5 most and least politically engaged states.

5 most politically engaged states:

Maryland

New Jersey

Virginia

Washington

Oregon

5 least politically engaged states:

Nebraska

South Dakota

Alabama

West Virginia

Arkansas