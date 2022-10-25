washington state flag

WASHINGTON, D.C.-

The personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on the safest cities in the country for 2022.

WalletHub compared all 50 states across 53 metrics, including the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to the number of assaults per capita to determine the safest states.

The 10 safest states in America:             

Vermont                                             

Maine                                                   

New Hampshire                                      

Utah                                                       

Hawaii                                                    

Massachusetts                                        

Connecticut                                             

Minnesota                                                

Washington                                            

Rhode Island

The 5 least safest states:

Alabama

Texas

Arkansas

Mississippi

Louisiana                                          