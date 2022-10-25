WASHINGTON, D.C.-
The personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on the safest cities in the country for 2022.
WalletHub compared all 50 states across 53 metrics, including the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to the number of assaults per capita to determine the safest states.
The 10 safest states in America:
Vermont
Maine
New Hampshire
Utah
Hawaii
Massachusetts
Connecticut
Minnesota
Washington
Rhode Island
The 5 least safest states:
Alabama
Texas
Arkansas
Mississippi
Louisiana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.