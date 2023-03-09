WASHINGTON STATE.-
As winter winds down and people make spring and summer outdoor recreation plans Lawn Love has ranked 2023's best states for camping.
The camping rankings were calculated by comparing all 50 states across 25 different metrics, including access, trails, safety and affordability.
According to Lawn Love Washington state is the second best state for camping with an overall score of 55.6, trailing only California in terms of accessibility and quality. The full rankings can be found here.
