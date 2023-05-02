WASHINGTON STATE.- National Nurses Week starts on May 6, a time to celebrate nurses and highlight the importance of nursing careers. WalletHub released its 2023 report on the best and worst states for nurses on May 2.
WalletHub compared all 50 states across 20 different metrics, including average salary for nurses, quality of nursing schools in a state, job openings, nurses per 1,000 residents, regulatory requirements and expected job growth.
According to WalletHub's report Washington state is the best for nurses. The full 2023 report on the best and worst states for nurses can be found through WalletHub.
Top 5 states for nurses according to WalletHub:
- Washington
- Maine
- New Mexico
- Oregon
- New Hampshire
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.