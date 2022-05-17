Washington launches new website to track recovery efforts for orca population

Wash. - The Governor's Salmon Recovery Office created a new website to track recovery efforts for endangered Southern Resident orcas.
The website has information on putting in places the recommendations made by the governor's Southern Resident Killer Whale Task Force, general information about the whales and suggestions for how people can help save the orcas and resources for school curriculum.
Governor’s Orca Recovery Coordinator Tara Galuska said it's a great way for people to learn about the orca population in Washington.
Gov. Jay Inslee created a task force in 2018 to make the recommendations for steps to state agencies about how they could help recover the orca population. The taskforce worked for two years and created two reports made up of 49 recommendations centered around increasing the orca's food supply, decreasing boat disturbances, reducing pollution and addressing impacts from climate change and human population growth.
“It’s important that we save Southern Resident orcas. They are an iconic and treasured species in Washington and throughout the Pacific Northwest. They hold significant cultural value to native tribes and all Washingtonians,” Gov. Inslee said. “If they go extinct, we would suffer an unacceptable loss to our environment, economy and culture. These animals have been sacred to countless generations of people residing here. I don’t want to imagine a state without our beloved orcas.”
Southern Resident orcas mostly eat Chinook Salmon, which is different from other orcas who have a more diverse diet. They're also different compared to other orcas because of their size, fin shape and markings.
Back in 1995, there was 99 Southern Resident orcas in Washington and now there are 74. That's the lowest amount of Southern Resident orcas in the last 30 years. The taskforce set a goal in their reports to increase the orca population by 10 whales in 10 years.
“We hope this website will provide valuable information and inspire everyone to join our efforts to save these beloved whales,” Galuska said. “There is much work to be done and it will take all of us pulling together to save them.”
If you would like to help save these whales, one thing you can do is participate in an Orca Action Month activity in June.
“We are so happy to celebrate Orca Action Month with the launch of this new website. We hope it is an additional way for people to find out how they can help the Southern Residents,” Galuska said. “Please visit the website for more information on events and activities you can do to learn about orcas and participate in Orca Action month.”
