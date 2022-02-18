OLYMPIA, WA - Your last chance to say your piece on the Washington emergency powers reform bill will be Monday, February 21st.
The House State Government Committee scheduled the hearing for comments from the public. You can testify remotely, with a written statement or simply stating your position on it. Details on how to do that can be found HERE.
The reforms would authorize legislative leaders to end a governor's state of emergency after 90 days if the legislature is not in session.
A democratic sponsor of the bill says it is meant to strengthen Washington's system of checks and balances and help the government stay responsive in times of emergency. Republicans, however, are largely saying this basically does nothing and are asking for more stringent guidelines.
The bill passed the Senate and is now going through the House.