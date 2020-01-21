YAKIMA, WA (AP) - Washington state lawmakers are exploring ways to assist residents impacted by the closure of a regional medical center.

Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima announced its closure earlier this month as a result of financial instability. Parent company Astria Health filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May.

State House Reps. Gina Mosbrucker, Jeremie Dufault and Chris Corry say they are considering actions to assist more than 460 people expected to lose their jobs in the closure. Mosbrucker plans to meet with Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington State Nursing Association.