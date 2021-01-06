Washington Lawmakers response to protesters at Capitol

BELOW: Social media posts from Washington State Representatives, while protestors have stormed the U.S. Capitol Building. This article will continued to be updated throughout the day. WARNING: Some of the content below may be disturbing to some viewers.
Caleb Heimlich, Washington State Republican Party Chairman
This is unfathomable. I never thought I would see something like this in the greatest country in the history of the world. Violence, intimidation, and disruption of the business of the People’s House is unacceptable, and it flies in the face of our nation’s foundational values.— Caleb Heimlich (@CalebHeimlich) January 6, 2021
Rep. Dan Newhouse, Represents Washington's 4th District
I wholeheartedly condemn this violence. This is not who we are, and this needs to stop immediately.— Rep. Dan Newhouse (@RepNewhouse) January 6, 2021
Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Represents Washington's 5th District
Stop these attacks on Capitol Police who serve to protect the People's House. Protesting peacefully is your right. Violence, aggression, and breaching security perimeters are not. Stop this now.— CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) January 6, 2021
Senator Patty Murray, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA)
In response to questions about my safety: I'm safe and so is my staff, but I condemn in the strongest terms the hate-fueled violence we are seeing in our nation's Capitol today, as should every leader committed to the peaceful transfer of power in our country.— Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 6, 2021
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Represents Washington's 7th District
I can't contain my rage at Donald Trump and Republicans who invited, incited, and fueled this terror. Our country and our democracy will have to recover from these deep wounds—and it won't be easy.— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 6, 2021
Thanks to everyone for your prayers and thoughts for our safety and for America.
Rep. Adam Smith, Represents Washington State's 9th District. Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee
My staff and I are safe. This attempted coup and domestic terrorist attack needs to end immediately.— Rep. Adam Smith (@RepAdamSmith) January 6, 2021
Senator Cantwell, U.S. Senator from Washington State
RIGHT NOW: a spokesperson for @SenatorCantwell tells me the Senator and staff are safe.— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) January 6, 2021