WENATCHEE, Wash. -- Gov. Jay Inslee said he's been fighting to protect women's reproductive rights in Washington for decades and won't stop now.
Gov. Inslee said he's committed to protecting not only women in Washington, but also others coming from neighboring states seeking resources. He said it's for 'our sisters, aunts and nieces.'
"Our providers in Idaho are heartbroken," said a Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocate, Courtney Normand. "Our Boise health center recently was closed as the state of Idaho has passed a six-week ban already."
Gov. Inslee said he ensures he will protect them from their state laws and criminal prosecutions.
"We will fight against that in the courts, in legislature," said Gov. Inslee. "This needs to be preserved in our state."
Sen. Maria Cantwell said this ruling is an invasion of privacy.
"I've heard from women who've had to make this decision about their health care and they told me that these are very personal decisions," said Sen. Cantwell. "That is really up to her and her family."
Although the majority of Americans wanted these protections under Roe v. Wade to stay, some are in favor of the decision.
Regardless of beliefs, the right to choose to have an abortion should be respected, said Sen. Patty Murray.
"If we don't have that principle enshrined in all of us and our actions, then our country will lose this democracy," said Sen. Murray.
Gov. Inslee said he might be working on an amendment for the Washington state constitution to prevent future governors and state leaders from taking away everything he's worked for.
"You really can't vote for Republicans this year, you just can't because they will try to take away our right," said Gov. Inslee.
As reproductive rights are taken away, the right to contraceptives, like birth control and condoms, are now under threat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.