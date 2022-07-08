OLYMPIA, Wash. — With the positive test of a backyard flock in Jefferson County, Washington state now has the most bird flu backyard infections in the nation. A total of 29 backyard flocks across the state have been affected.
“We’re really facing an unprecedented situation,” said Dr. Amber Itle, Washington state veterinarian. “Our staff has stepped up to the challenge and has done a tremendous job responding to these reports, identifying which flocks are infected, and taking quick action to limit the spread of the disease.”
Conversely, no commercial flocks in the state have been infected. The Washington State Department of Agriculture noted how important this is for food security, as eggs are usually a top ten commodity.
“Even though the extra biosecurity measures have put an extra burden on both backyard and commercial flock owners, the good news is that it is working,” said Itle. “Those that have kept their flocks isolated and have been careful not to bring the virus in themselves still have healthy flocks.”
It is recommended that flock owners keep their birds covered and confined until the state goes 30 days without a detection. This is especially stressed as cold and wet conditions in the state have led to both migratory birds and the bird flu to stay longer.
“We could be in this for the long haul,” said Idle. “In Europe, they have been dealing with this virus continuously for the past 18 months. While we hope that won’t be the case here, it is a possibility and we should be prepared for it.”
If several birds in your flock suddenly die or get sick, contact the WSDA Sick bird Hotline at 1-800-606-3056. Sick or dead wild birds should be reported online. If you come across a dead bird, double bag it and store it in a cooler on ice until WSDA veterinarians can take over.
