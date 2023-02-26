WASHINGTON -
Lawmakers in Washington state are now considering a bill that may ban dangerous chemicals in hair and makeup products.
The Washington House of Representatives is considering to band toxic chemicals like Formaldehyde.
The Department of Ecology's testers bought about 50 products such as makeup, lotion and hair creams to test.
Results show 26 out of 30 products test were positive for Formaldehyde.
Three of the remaining 20 products tested positive for lead.
