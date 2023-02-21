WASHINGTON STATE — The 2023 Washington Legislature is considering a bill that would recognize Lunar New Year as an official state holiday with paid time off, which would make it the first state to do so. The bill, House Bill 1516, was introduced January 23. It is currently under review by the House Appropriations Committee following revisions, after which it will again be considered by the House.
California recently recognized Lunar New Year as a state holiday, but it does not include paid time off.
HB 1516 is sponsored by Representatives My-Linh Thai (D), Michelle Caldier (R), Debra Entenman (D), Paul Harris (R), Darya Farivar (D), Cindy Ryu (D), Roger Goodman (D), Julia Reed (D), Jake Fey (D), Mike Steele (R), Timm Ormsby (D), Lillian Ortiz-Self (D), Drew Hansen (D), Larry Springer (D), Dan Bronoske (D), Vandana Slatter (D), Amy Walen (D), Sharon Wylie (D), Mary Fosse (D), Beth Doglio (D), Jamila Taylor (D), Shelley Kloba (D), Strom Peterson (D), Julio Cortes (D), Chipalo Street (D), Tarra Simmons (D), Alex Ramel (D), Davina Duerr (D), Mia Gregerson (D), Suzanne Schmidt (R), Kristine Reeves (D), Gerry Pollet (D), Nicole Macri (D), Marcus Riccelli (D), Melanie Morgan (D), Steve Bergquist (D), Joe Fitzgibbon (D), Bryan Sandlin (R), Debra Lekanoff (D) and Tana Senn (D).
What is Lunar New Year?
“Lunar New Year is a celebration of the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year,” said the bill analysis. “Lunar New Year is a significant holiday in East and Southeast Asian cultures, including in Chinese, Vietnamese, and Korean communities, among others. The beginning of Lunar New Year varies by year, as it is tied to the lunar calendar which is based on the cycles of the moon, and the duration of the holiday varies by culture.”
Generally, American celebrations of Lunar New Year align with the Chinese New Year, consisting of a 15-day celebration that begins on the day of the second new moon following winter solstice, which is usually around the end of January through mid-February. Across the state and the country, different cultures celebrate in different fashions.
“Each culture celebrates the Lunar New Year differently with various foods and traditions that symbolize prosperity, abundance and togetherness,” said the analysis from the State Government and Tribal Relations Committee. “Among other traditions, people give offerings to ancestors and deities, often in the form of food and money, and hang red lanterns to welcome health, wealth, and good fortune in the new year.”
Holidays in Washington state
In Washington, there are 11 paid state legal holidays. HB 1516 proposes making Lunar New Year the twelfth. There are also 17 holidays recognized by the Legislature that are not considered legal holidays.
When a paid legal holiday falls on Sunday, it is recognized the following Monday. When it falls on a Saturday, it is recognizing the Friday before.
What is happening in the Legislature?
HB 1516 was considered by the House Committee on State Government and Tribal Relations on February 15. A revised version of the bill was then created and referred to the Appropriations Committee.
The Appropriations Committee will consider the bill and its fiscal note specifically, as it primarily focuses on budget and fiscal issues. Because the bill would create an additional paid day off, the implications must be considered by the Appropriations Committee.
Following the Appropriation review, HB 1516 will go back to the House floor for consideration. If approved, it would then be introduced in the Senate, where it would also need approval. If approved in both chambers, the Governor could then sign off on the bill and enact it into law.
