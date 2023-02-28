OLYMPIA, Wash. — State Representative April Berg (D-Wash.) introduced House Bill 1750, aka Yori’s Law, regarding water safety and drowning prevention education on the House floor, according to a press release from the Washington House Democrats. It is now being reviewed by the Rules Committee before it can head to a House vote.

The bill is meant to address the fact that drowning is a leading cause of death among children ages one through four, according to the press release. For every death, there are between five and ten nonfatal drownings that require hospitalization. Yori’s Law aims to prevent drownings by promoting water safety awareness and education, increasing access to swimming lessons and ensuring families have the tools and equipment they need.

“The legislature finds that most of these deaths are completely preventable through education around water safety and drowning prevention and increasing equitable access to swimming lessons and water safety tools and equipment…” says HB 1750. “Drowning happens quickly and quietly, making it important to watch children closely, raise awareness, and emphasize education around water safety.”

On top of being a leading cause of young children’s death, drowning also disproportionately affects communities of color, according to the press release. African American children are five times more likely to drown in a pool than Caucasian children. A reported 45% of Hispanic children and 64% of African American children have limited or no ability to swim. Boys are twice as likely to drown, and children from lower-income households tend to have less swimming ability.

“Drowning is a preventable tragedy, but too many children are losing their lives due to lack of access to water safety education and resources,” said Rep. Berg. “With the passage of Yori’s Law, we’re taking a critical step towards closing the equity gap and giving all children, regardless of race or socio-economic status, the tools they need to stay safe in and around water.”

Yori’s Law also proposes recognizing May 15 as Water Safety Day in Washington.

“This bill is a step towards creating a more equitable and just society, where everyone has equal access to opportunities and resources, regardless of their background,” said Berg.